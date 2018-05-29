Missouri judge rules Greitens committees must turn over subpoenaed documents

Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem has ruled that Governor Greitens’ political action and campaign committees must turn over documents by June 1 that a House committee has issued subpoenas for. The panel of lawmakers wants documents about the political action committee’s expenses and the communication and coordination between the PAC and campaign committee.

During a court hearing last week, Greitens attorney Catherine Hanaway argued that the information ordered is not relevant to the House committee’s investigation. Mark Kempton, the attorney for the House committee, says the documents are within the scope of the committee’s work to investigate allegations against the governor.

According to a statement today from Hanaway, Beetem’s ruling protects the identities of the governor’s PAC donors. Hanaway says she is not surprised that after the House withdrew 13 of its 18 requests, the judge ordered the committees to produce redacted documents. She tells Missourinet an appeal is under consideration.

The Missouri House committee is investigating Greitens for a growing list of reasons, including accusations about the governor’s 2015 affair and state and federal campaign finance violations. Former Greitens campaign advisor Michael Hafner alleges that Greitens was using shell companies to hide donors and received foreign donations, which breaks federal campaign laws.

Greitens also faces a felony computer tampering charge for taking and transmitting a donor list from the charity he founded without getting permission from the proper organization officials. The governor then used the list to bankroll his political campaign.

