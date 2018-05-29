Columbia College gets to 3-0 at NAIA Softball World Series

No. 10 seed Columbia College moved to 3-0 in the NAIA Softball World Series with a 2-1 victory against No. 3 Marian (Ind.) in a winner’s bracket game Monday night at the NAIA Softball World Series in Clermont, Florida.

In the bottom of the sixth of a 1-1 game, Allyson Metz singled and Morgan Brandt entered the game to pinch run for Metz. Brandt advanced to third on a stolen pass and passed ball, then scored the go-ahead run for the Cougars on an error by Marion’s left fielder on a line drive. Columbia was able to hold off the Knights in the top of the seventh to lock in a 2-1 win.

Lexi Dickerson was the winning pitcher as she allowed six hits, one run, and struck out two batters in her seven innings of work. Offensively, Rachel Sullivan went 1-3, Molly Carter went 1-2 with one run scored, and Allyson Metz was 1-2.

The softball team is set to take on number four the University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma Drovers tomorrow, May 29that 1:00 p.m. CST in Clermont, Florida.