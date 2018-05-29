Chiefs offensive lineman becomes a doctor

Kansas City Chiefs right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif completed an

eight-year process to become a doctor.

Duvernay-Tardif graduated Tuesday morning from McGill University in

Montreal, where he earned his medical doctorate.

“This is it! Today I become a doctor! It also marks the beginning

of a great new adventure for all 2018 graduates of McGill Faculty

of Medicine,” Duvernay-Tardif posted on Twitter.

Duvernay-Tardif also noted that the medical degree is a “really

strong Plan B” while he continues his playing career.

The 27-year-old Quebec native was selected by the Chiefs in the

sixth round of the 2014 NFL Draft, with the team having full

understanding that he was in his third year of medical school.

Duvernay-Tardif has also done well for himself on the field,

signing a five-year, $41.25 million contract extension with the

Chiefs in 2017. He has started 38 games for Kansas City over the

last three seasons and played in 11 contests in 2017.