Bill Pollock Show–#STLCards fans, if you could do it over, which ex-Marlins OF would you take? (PODCAST)

I cover everything today from Game One of the Stanley Cup and Michael Buffer…The women of the Indy 500…Jontay Porter’s body fat…Anthony Rizzo and “the slide”…and which former Marlins outfielder do Cardinals fans wish they had?

 