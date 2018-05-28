View Missouri’s 15 students spelling their way into the national spotlight this week

Missouri has 15 kids participating in this year’s Scripps National Spelling Bee underway in the Washington, D.C. area. One of the contestants, Alice Liu of the St. Louis suburb of Chesterfield, will make her second consecutive appearance in the annual contest. The other Missouri spellers come from all corners of the state.

The competition has been supersized this year to include 519 spellers, up from 291 last year. A wildcard program has reportedly been enacted for kids who did not qualify the traditional way to instead allow them to pay their own way.

Round two begins Tuesday, followed by Round 3 on Wednesday and the finals on Thursday.

Missouri’s spellers include: