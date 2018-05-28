Saint Louis, Missouri State baseball earn NCAA regional bids

Saint Louis Billikens baseball picked up a 5-0 victory over George Mason and an A-10 Tournament Championship on Saturday in Arlington, Va. The Billikens, the top seed in the tournament, went 3-0 opening with a victory over Davidson, then winning back-to-back days against George Mason. SLU advanced to the finals with a 5-4 win in 11 innings after rallying to tie the game in ninth.

Saint Louis (38-18) put together its first tournament title since 2013 as the team will head back to NCAA Championship play.

John Privitera’s one-out single in the bottom of the 10th plated the winning run for Missouri State in a 7-6 comeback victory over DBU that wrapped up the Bears’ fourth Missouri Valley Conference Baseball Championship Sunday at Horner Ballpark. With their MVC Championship run in Dallas complete, the Bears will turn their focus toward a potential postseason berth. The Bears topped Indiana State twice, as the top seed, to advance to the finals. DBU was playing their fifth game of the weekend.

The NCAA will announce the regional host sites, as chosen by the NCAA Selection Committee, on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. CDT. The full field and Bracket Selection Show will be broadcast on ESPNU on Monday, May 28 at 11:00 a.m. CDT.