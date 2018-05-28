Plane declares emergency at Columbia Air Show (VIDEO)

A C-130 based at Rosecrans Airforce Base in St. Joseph, Missouri, declared an emergency during Sunday’s Salute to Veterans Airshow at Columbia Regional Airport.

The crew declared an emergency during the Black Daggers Parachute demonstration when the C-130 aircraft reported that an engine failed shortly after takeoff around 10:30 a.m. The aircraft has four engines. The plane remained in the air while the jump team completed their routine.

The plane landed safely without incident.

Below are two videos taken from Saturday’s performance.