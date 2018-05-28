Mizzou hires new softball coach. Learn more about Larissa Anderson

Larissa Anderson, who has spent the past four seasons as head coach at Hofstra University, has been named the new head softball coach at the University of Missouri. In four seasons at Hofstra, Anderson fashioned a 125-69-1 (.644) record with a pair of NCAA Tournament appearances, two Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) titles and four winning seasons.

Anderson’s 2018 squad reached the 40-win mark for the 11th time in program history (and first since a school-record 46 wins in 2013), while setting school records for runs scored (334), home runs (70) and RBI (315). Hofstra owned an RPI of 19 against the nation’s 29th-toughest schedule in 2018.

“I am thrilled that we were able to recruit Larissa Anderson to Mizzou and am confident that she will build upon the great Tiger Softball tradition that has been established over the last 44 seasons in Columbia,” said Mizzou Director of Athletics Jim Sterk. “She is highly-respected within the coaching community, enjoys an outstanding reputation for player development and has had tremendous success at Hofstra, first as an assistant coach, and then for the last four seasons as head coach.”

“I am very proud and honored to be the next head softball coach at Mizzou,” Anderson said. “I want to thank Gina (Fogue) and her staff for their loyalty and dedication to Mizzou Softball. Our future is very bright and I’m ready to get to work to start a new era of Mizzou Softball.”

She is married to former Hofstra Baseball Coach Patrick Anderson, who manages the Washington Nationals Class A affiliate in Hagerstown, Md. She’ll be formally introduced in a press conference later next month.