Hammel beats Hamels as Royals get past Rangers

Jason Hammel struck out 10 over five and-one-third scoreless innings in the Royals’ 5-3 victory over the Rangers in Arlington. Salvador Perez hit his ninth home run in the third with Whit Merrifield aboard, while Drew Butera hit a solo shot. Hunter Dozier added a two-run single in the first. The Royals concluded their trip with a 4-and-3 record. Losing pitcher Cole Hamels, allowed five runs in six-and-one-third innings. Joey Gallo and Robinson Chirinos homered in the Texas three-run seventh.

— Central Division —

W L PCT GB Streak

Indians 26 25 .510 0 2

Tigers 23 29 .442 3.5 1

Twins 21 27 .438 3.5 -4

Royals 18 35 .340 9 1

White Sox 16 34 .320 9.5 -1