Columbia College advances to winner’s bracket of NAIA Softball World Series

Pitcher Lexi Dickerson was strong through six-plus innings and the 10th-seeded Columbia Cougars held on late in the 6-4 win over two-time defending national champion and No. 2 seed Oklahoma City in a winner’s bracket game of the 2018 NAIA Softball World Series at Legends Way Ball Fields on Saturday in Clermont, Florida.

The victory by the Cougars snapped a nine-game World Series win streak for Oklahoma City.

With the victory, the Cougars improved to 2-0. Columbia will play No. 3 Marian (Ind.) Monday at 4:30 p.m. CDT in the winner’s bracket.