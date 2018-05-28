Cardinals rally to top Pirates

Missourinet

The Cardinals used a three-run eighth inning to storm past the Pirates 6-4 in Pittsburgh.  Harrison Bader singled in the tying run in the eighth before Yairo Munoz walked with the bases loaded to put the Cards up for good.  Jedd Gyorko laced a two-run single, and Sam Tuivailala earned the win in relief.  Adam Frazier tripled in a pair of runs for Pittsburgh.  Jameson Taillon pitched into the seventh, but Michael Feliz took the loss in relief.  The Bucs fell to 28-and-24.

— Central Division —

W L PCT GB Streak
Brewers    34 20 .630 0  3
Cardinals  28 22 .560 4  2
Cubs         27 22 .551 4.5 1
Pirates      28 24 .538 5  -2
Reds         19 35 .352 15 -1