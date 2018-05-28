Bill Pollock Show–Let’s talk baseball. Modifying little league ball to keep it interesting. Kauffman and Busch rank among the best (PODCAST)

Memorial Day has always been a date that’s been used as a measuring stick for baseball teams. The first two months of the season complete, now it’s time to turn our attention to June and the push before the All-Star break. This next month and a half really separate the contenders from the pretenders.

I thought it would be appropriate to talk baseball with our expert Jeff Wilder and cover a wide range of topics from division races, best ballparks and new rules for little league.

Today’s podcast means a little more to me. As you know, Jeff and I grew up best friends and I told the story of how three week’s ago, his dad was involved in a freak accident that leaves him paralyzed and recovering in ICU at a hospital in Chicago. Not only is this podcast about baseball, but we take some time to talk about his dad and some of the funny stories I remember growing up.

This is part baseball, part therapy for me hoping that this takes Jeff’s mind off the everyday struggles his family is facing right now.

Here’s Mr Wilder’s story, his daily updates and his GoFundMe page to help Jeff and his sister.

Enjoy our conversation and for daily podcasts on sports and life in Missouri, check out my Facebook page.