Missourinet 7 a.m. News 5-25-2018

Top Stories: Both sides in a special House committee hearing on an investigation of Governor Eric Greitens revealed yesterday they had contact with the FBI. Republican Representative Jay Barnes, who chairs the committee, said he’d contacted federal law enforcement after hearing closed testimony from an early Greitens campaign advisor, Michael Hafner, who alleged Greitens had concealed money and received foreign donations. And an operative for Governor Eric Greitens has called the chairman of a committee investigating him a material witness in the probe. Attorney Catherine Hanaway says committee chairman Jay Barnes contacted the FBI about a cash payment related to the probe before informing his own committee about the payment.