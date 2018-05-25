House committee investigating Greitens erupts with outrage at defense offering

The special House committee investigating Governor Eric Greitens was interviewing a forensic expert Friday when its chairman became enraged.

Republican Representative Jay Barnes was outraged after a document was introduced by a new committee member that came from the Greitens defense team.

Thursday, Barnes and defense team attorney Ed Dowd got into a shouting match during a hearing over the defense’s contention that no documentation could be provided. The defense has said it’s under a protective order numerous times from a judge in St. Louis.

Republican Representative Curtis Trent, who joined the committee Monday, introduced the document, which pertains to the cell phone data of two key individuals involved in the investigation.

He asked that the documents be entered as evidence in the probe. When Barnes was informed that the documents were submitted by the defense for Trent to introduce, he angrily addressed defense team attorney Michelle Nasser who was attending the hearing as an observer. He claimed the defense has been continually dishonest with the committee.

“Mr. Dowd had the audacity to stand there and yell at me and say that he couldn’t provide them to any third party yesterday,” said Barnes. “And today, we have a series of documents that he said he couldn’t do it because of the court order. Mr. Dowd lied Monday to this committee, he lied Tuesday to this committee, he lied Wednesday this committee. I am tired of your team playing games with us.”

Barnes asked Nasser to officially testify before the committee, which she refused to do, continuously telling Barnes that she would meet with him if the committee would take a break. Barnes refused.

Democratic committee member Gina Mitten called the five-page document Trent tried to introduce “cherry picked” by the defense team, a term that was picked up on by several other committee members, including Barnes.

The panel ultimately decided to meet in private for 25 minutes. During that time, Nasser left the capitol. She told reporters she was severely mistreated by Barnes.

“I was in federal prosecutor in Chicago for 13 years,” said Nasser. “I’ve been an attorney for 18 and I have never been spoken like that in my life, especially upon a first time meeting. I got totally bullied.”

The committee returned briefly before adjourning for the week. Barnes announced that the panel had subpoenaed Governor Greitens to appear before it on June 4th, and had subpoenaed the woman who has accused him of abuse and sexual coercion to appear the following day.