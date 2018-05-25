Gov. Greitens, agency officials visit town losing hospital

Governor Eric Greitens introduced Dr. Randell Williams, Director of Health Services for Missouri and Steve Corsi, Director of Social Services to a crowd of Kennett doctors and health professionals in the southeastern Missouri town of Kennett. The governor told about 40 people at the meeting that the state would do whatever they could to help Kennett and Dunklin County deal with the closure of Twin Rivers Regional Medical Center.

Twin Rivers Regional Medical Center is consolidating with the Poplar Bluff Hospital and residents are worried about accessible health care in Kennett.

Representative Don Rone, R-Portageville, and Rep. Andrew McDaniel, R-Caruthersville, were at the meeting along with the Dunklin County Commission and Kennett Mayor Bob Hancock. An urgent care unit is scheduled for completion at the end of June with the ability to transport patients to emergency rooms in nearby hospitals.

Reported by KBOA Radio, Kennett