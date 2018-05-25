Duffy turns in best start of the year as the Royals keep rolling

Danny Duffy had his best start of the season, allowing one run on four hits over seven-and-two-third innings, as the Royals beat the Rangers 8-2 in Arlington. Salvador Perez drove in four runs on two singles. Whit Merrifield added two RBI with two hits as the Royals won their third straight. Royals manager Ned Yost says starter Danny Duffy pitched extremely well and was able to go deep into the game.

Eight and nine hitters Ryan Goins and Ramon Torres combined for four hits and five runs scored. Yost says the bottom two in the order pepped up the offense.

The Royals roughed up Austin Bibens-Dirkx who was just called up from Triple-A. He took the loss, allowing six runs over six-and-a-third innings. Rougned Odor and Isiah Kiner-Falefa drove in runs for Texas.

>>Gordon Late Scratch From Royals Lineup

Left fielder Alex Gordon was a late scratch from the Royals’ lineup. He has a sore right hip and stiff neck. Gordon was injured while making a sensational diving catch Wednesday to rob Francisco Pena of an extra-base hit in St. Louis.

>>Skoglund Will Start Tonight In Texas

Rookie left-hander Eric Skoglund will start tonight for the Royals as they continue their series against the Rangers at Texas. He is 1-and-4 with a 6.15 ERA in eight starts. The Royals will try to extend their winning streak to four games. Former Royal Mike Minor will start for Texas. He is 0-and-2 with an 8.22 ERA in his last three starts.