Division I baseball tournament recaps. Bears rally, SLU wins, SEMO roughed up

Ben Whetstone’s one-out double in the bottom of the eighth inning snapped a 2-2 deadlock with Indiana State, as Missouri State improved to 2-0 at the Missouri Valley Conference Championship with a 4-2 win over the Sycamores Thursday evening at Horner Ballpark in Dallas, TX. The Bears will play the winner of this afternoon’s game between Indiana State and Southern Illinois. The Bears are scheduled to start at 4pm.

A pair of home runs and a five-run seventh inning propelled top-seeded Saint Louis to an 11-5 win over No. 5 Davidson Thursday in the Atlantic 10 Baseball Championship at Tucker Field in Arlington, VA. The Billikens (36-18) advance to the A-10 semifinals to face No. 2 George Mason Friday at noon.

Scoring the most runs of any team in the OVC Tournament since 2006, Morehead State baseball pounded out a season-best 25 hits in defeating second-seeded Southeast Missouri 18-9 Thursday at Choccolocco Park in Oxford, AL. The second-seeded Redhawks face an elimination game today 3pm against Jacksonville State.