Attorneys for Greitens, House Committee accuse each other of misinformation

An operative for Governor Greitens has called the chairman of a committee investigating Greitens a material witness to his own panel.

Attorney Catherine Hathaway made the assertion after claiming Republican Representative Jay Barnes contacted the FBI over cash payment related to the investigation notifying other members of the committee.

Hanaway, who represents the Greitens campaign, said that Barnes revealed in his committee’s hearing Thursday that he knew about $100,000 in cash payments from newspaper publisher Scott Faughn to Attorney Al Watkins before the committee knew, but said nothing.

Barnes revealed Thursday that he’d contacted the FBI after an early Greitens campaign advisor, Michael Hafner, had alleged before the committee that Greitens had concealed money and received foreign donations.

Hanaway said the allegations of foreign donations, which are illegal, are false and based on unreliable information from a single witness.

She suggested Barnes could have reported foreign donations as fact to the FBI without any proof, and before the committee chance to consider the allegations.

Hanaway said Barnes actions qualified him as material witness in the investigation.

An attorney for the House committee, Edward D. “Chip” Robertson, Jr., called Hathaway’s comments a diversionary tactic and an attempt to call into question the integrity of the committee and its chairman.

He noted that Hanaway, a former Republican Missouri House Speaker, had argued against turning over evidence to the House committee this week in Cole County Circuit Court.

Robertson asserted that Hanaway was coordinating efforts with Greitens’ criminal defense and said the arrangement raises a question of whether she’s actually behind a conspiracy to hide the truth.

The special House committee has more hearings planned Friday and Saturday.