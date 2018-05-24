UMSL golf finishes 13th at nationals, Central Missouri freshman fires one of the top scores

The University of Missouri-St. Louis men’s golf team earned a 13th place finish at the NCAA DII Championships, held Monday-Wednesday at the Robert Trent Jones at the Shoals. The Tritons put together a 54-hole stroke play score of 888 (293-298-297).

Sophomore Chris Ferris was the top individual finisher, finishing in a tie for 36th place with a 219 (72-76-71). Senior Markus Lindberg wrapped up his four-year stellar collegiate career by shooting 223 and graduates as the program’s career scoring average record holder at 74.2.

Central Missouri freshman golfer Sam Parrott qualified for the NCAA National Championships as an individual and finished the last day with a -7, 65 and finished 54 holes at -4, 212. Overall, Parrott moved up 32 spots on the final day to finish in a tie for 12th place. By finishing in the top-15, Parrott earns his first career All-American award. Parrott’s 65 was tied for the lowest round in all three rounds of stroke play and was the lowest round by a Mule this season.