Missourinet 7 a.m. News 5-24-2018

Top Stories: A woman from mid-Missouri’s Mexico was sentenced in federal court yesterday for possessing at least five kilograms of cocaine with the intention to deal the drugs. 43-year-old Adriana Gutierrez-Ramirez was sentenced to more than 10 years in federal prison without parole. And a senior at an Independence High School near Kansas City will not be allowed to walk in his graduation because of a prank he pulled. 18-year-old Kylan Scheele has admitted to posting an ad on Craigslist Friday that listed the school for sale. Scheele said it was meant to be a joke.