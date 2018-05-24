Ex husband’s attorney gets heated in appearance before House committee

A special House committee has heard testimony from an attorney involved in allegations that have led to possible impeachment of Governor Eric Greitens.

Al Watkins represents the ex-husband of the woman who’s accused Greitens of sexual coercion and physical abuse.

Over the course to his lengthy testimony before the committee, Watkins intensely defended the credibility of his client, used vulgar language to the point of being scolded several times by the committee chairman and provided insight into a large sum he was provided with.

Newspaper publisher Scott Faughn told the committee Wednesday he gave Watkins $100,000 to secure a recording the ex-husband secretly made of the woman describing an encounter in which Greitens allegedly threatened to blackmail her.

During the hearing, Watkins continually stated that he didn’t care where the money had come from but made it clear that Faughn told him it was from a wealthy out of state Republican donor.

Watkins said he came to believe the donor had an ax to grind with Greitens. Wednesday, Faughn told the panel that the total of $120,000 he doled out to Watkins was all his money and refused to say how he acquired it, contending the inner workings of his business were private.

Faughn said he wanted the recording to use as research in a book he was writing about Greitens. During his appearance Thursday, Watkins took offense with the characterization by several committee members that he sold the recording to Faughn.

He denied that Faughn gave him $100,000 to obtain the recording, instead saying the money was meant to cover the ex-husband’s legal fees.

Watkins said the ex-husband still owed him money even after the $100,000 was applied to his bill. Watkins further said that Faughn paid him $10,000 for legal representation and $10,000 so he could get his family out of the St. Louis area during an unsettling point in time-related to the recording.

Faughn told the committee he gave Watkins $20,000 to retain him as an attorney in the case, although he couldn’t point to any legal advice Watkins had given him.

Watkins described receiving the first of two $50,000 cash payments directly from Faughn in a large brown wrap-around folder. He said the second one came in a Fed-Ex folder from a courier named either Skyler or Striker.

Watkins engaged in several heated exchanges with Chairman Barnes over the course of his testimony and laced his language with profanities.

He also inadvertently stated his client’s last name several times and his first name once while engaged in disagreements with Barnes or other committee members. Watkins has called numerous times for the identities of the ex-husband and the woman involved with Greitens to be kept secret to protect their privacy.