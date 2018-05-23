Royals rock Cardinals bullpen to win series in the 10th inning

Drew Butera’s two-run single in the 10th inning helped give the Kansas City Royals a 5-2 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday and their first road series win of 2018. Bud Norris and Brett Cecil were tagged for three runs in the 10th inning on four singles and two walks. Cardinals starters ERA in this series 1.59 and the bullpen was 5.40 Royals starters ERA 4.08, bullpen 0.96. The Royals bullpen went five innings and allowed just one hit.

Marcell Ozuna the Cardinals cleanup hitter, not in the lineup. He overslept and was late getting to the ballpark, Mike Matheny benched him.

After 13 hits in a 6-game hitting streak to get his average to .210, Matt Carpenter 0-for-8 with 4 strikeouts in the last two games against the #Royals dropping his average back below .200.

Salvador Perez hit his second homer in as many games, going deep on Cardinals starter Michael Wacha for his eighth home run of the season to lead off the second. Wacha retired 14 of the first 15 batters he faced. He gave up two runs, one earned, in 6 2/3 innings. Abraham Almonte scored on a sacrifice fly in the sixth to tie it 2-2.

Royals starter Jakob Junis gave up two runs in five innings, while striking out seven. Blaine Boyer (2-0) pitched a scoreless ninth for the win. Kelvin Herrera earned his 10th save with a perfect 10th.