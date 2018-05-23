Parson says he’s focusing on being Missouri’s Lieutenant Governor

COLUMBIA, Mo.- Missouri’s Lieutenant Governor says he’s focused on the job he was elected to in November 2016.

Republican Mike Parson traveled to Columbia Tuesday. He toured the $21 million state-of-the-art Boone County emergency communications center.

After his tour, Parson spoke to reporters, including Missourinet. He says “time” will take care of the situation involving Governor Eric Greitens (R).

“One way or the other, time’s going to take care of it and we’ll just have to see how that comes out,” Parson says.

Parson discussed the historic special session, which began Friday evening in Jefferson City.

“There’s a lot of good people (state lawmakers) trying to do a tough job right now, but I’m confident that they’ll complete the job, whatever the finished product is, it will be done,” says Parson.

Parson says whatever is done will be for what’s best for Missouri.

The bipartisan House committee investigating the governor meets again Wednesday morning in Jefferson City. The House Special Investigative Committee on Oversight is set to meet at 9 a.m.

Greitens has admitted to an affair with his former hairdresser, but has denied any wrongdoing.

A television reporter asked Parson Tuesday if he’s “prepping himself in any way for any next steps” that could happen.

“I know what my obligations are if something should ever occur, I knew that in the beginning what they were, you just never thought it was going to happen,” Parson says. “So my job right now is to focus on being the best lieutenant governor I can be and if that oath comes to effect and my job expands then we’ll be ready for that expansion.”

Missourinet asked Parson if he talks to Governor Greitens much.

“Have not talked to him for awhile to say the least, but anyhow there’s a lot going on,” says Parson. “He’s, right now, the session’s been on, we’ve been very busy during the session time trying to move legislation forward for the state of Missouri.”

Parson also spoke Tuesday to Columbia Chamber of Commerce members on the Mizzou campus, and toured Veterans United Home Loans’ newest location on Vandiver.

Parson tells Missourinet the 28,000 square feet Boone County emergency communications center receives about 80,000 911 calls annually.

Center officials tell Parson the massive facility is designed to withstand 250 mile-per-hour winds.

Mike Parson was elected Missouri’s 47th Lieutenant Governor in 2016, beating former U.S. Rep. Russ Carnahan, D-St. Louis. Parson receives the most votes of any Lieutenant Governor in Missouri history.

