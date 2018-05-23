Missourinet 7 a.m. News 5-23-2018

Top Stories: The Missouri Supreme Court has sided with a disciplinary counsel in deciding that Platt County Prosecutor Eric Zahnd violated rules of professional responsibility. Zahnd publicly criticized letter writers who expressed support for a man who pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting one of his daughters. In doing so, the high judges determined that Zahnd engaged in prejudicial conduct meant to embarrass the letter writers and fined him $750. And the Special Investigative Committee looking into allegations of misconduct against Gov. Eric Greitens will meet for day two of week one of the special session today. Missouri Times publisher, Scott Faughn is expected to testify in front of the committee Wednesday.