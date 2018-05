Nashville is expected to be named host city of the 2019 NFL Draft at the owners meetings this week in Atlanta, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Kansas City was a finalist to be a host city, along with Las Vegas, Denver, and a combination bid from Cleveland and Canton, Ohio. The Chiefs submitted a bid to hold the draft for either 2019 or 2020.

The Chiefs wrapped up day one of their first week of OTAs on Tuesday at their training facility in Kansas City adjacent to Arrowhead Stadium.