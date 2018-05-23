Greitens lobbies to keep his job through television attack ad

Governor Eric Greitens’ campaign has launched a television ad in Missouri by touting the dismissal of the governor’s felony invasion of privacy case. The commercial goes on to call St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner a “liberal prosecutor” who billionaire investor George Soros has donated more than $200,000 to. Missouri Times newspaper publisher Scott Faughn, Soros and Democratic Party leaders are accused in the ad of scheming to create the accusations facing Greitens. Faughn is accused of giving more than $50,000 to cover the legal expenses of the man who first outted the governor about having an affair in 2015.

The ad encourages viewers to stand with Greitens and conservative legislators by supporting their political agenda.

The advertising campaign coincides with a special session underway that could include the impeachment of Greitens. The governor’s legal troubles stem from allegations involving blackmail, a non-consensual sexual photo of his former mistress and state and federal campaign finance violations.

Several GOP lawmakers have called on the Republican governor to resign, including Senate leadership. A special prosecutor is considering whether to re-file an invasion of privacy charge against Greitens.

The ad, which has been posted to the governor’s Facebook page, has had more than 30,000 views and hundreds of comments.

The Kansas City Star reports that the commercial will air in Kansas City, Joplin and on KMOV in St. Louis – the station that first reported the sexual allegations against the governor. The Star says the governor’s campaign has spent nearly $200,000 on the ads.

