Unnamed woman speaks out about her encounters with Greitens

The unnamed woman central to a previous felony charge against Governor Eric Greitens and a state House investigation into the possible impeach of him has come forward.

The woman referred to as K.S. in documents told KSDK-TV nobody has paid her, and nobody involved in politics persuaded her to come forward. Greitens is alleged to have taken and transmitted a nonconsensual photo of the woman while she was undressed, bound and blindfolded.

The woman said she stood by her testimony before a special House committee as documented in a report it released, stating that she felt vulnerable. She described to the committee how she was physically assaulted and sexually coerced by Greitens in 2015 and reaffirmed the experience to KSDK.

When the TV station’s reporter asked her why she continued to see Greitens several times, she said she wanted to feel better. “I felt so awful about myself. I wanted to forget whatever happened. I didn’t want to believe that actually happened, and so, if he really likes me then, ‘Yeah, yeah, it didn’t happen like that,'” the woman told KSDK.

She said the governor’s defense team used statements from her testimony out of context when suggesting she had dreamed up the encounter where the alleged photo was taken. “I definitely did not dream this up. Period.”

The felony charge of Invasion of Privacy was dropped after a judge determined the prosecutor, St Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, could be called as a witness by the defense to inquire about alleged perjury by a private investigator her office hired.

Gardner was barred yesterday from having any involvement in legal matters involving Governor Greitens if Invasion of privacy charges are refiled. The St. Louis Circuit Court named Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker to lead the investigation and potential retrial.

Gardner praised the decision and said Ms. Baker would conduct an independent review and make a decision about whether to refile charges. If she chooses to pursue charges, the case will remain in the City of St. Louis Circuit Court.