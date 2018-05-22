UMSL men’s golf in 8th place after opening round of D-II championships. UCM freshman tied for 51st

Senior Markus Lindberg turned in a two-under-par 70 on Monday to lead the University of Missouri-St. Louis men’s golf team in the opening round of the NCAA DII Championships. Lindberg sits in a tie for eighth place individually, four strokes off the lead, while the Tritons are eighth in the team standings, having shot 293.

UMSL Scores

T8. Markus Lindberg (70)

T25. Chris Ferris (72)

T42. Trevor Kosch (74)

T69. Reilly Ahearn (77)

T87. Miguel Maisterra (79)

Central Missouri freshman golfer Sam Parrott shot three-over-par for a first round score of 75 on the par-72 course. He is tied for 51st place after 18 holes.

All 20 teams and eight individuals at the Championships will complete in 54 holes of stroke play. Following the stroke play, an individual national champion will be declared. The top eight teams will then be placed into a bracket and seeded based on their 54-hole scores. Winning teams will advance to the semifinals and subsequently the finals to determine the 2018 national champion.

UMSL will begin teeing off at 8:25 a.m. tomorrow morning for its second round of 18.

Story and photo, courtesy: UMSL Athletics