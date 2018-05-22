Missourinet 7 a.m. News 5-22-2018

Top Stories: A Republic man from southwest Missouri escaped a fatal helicopter crash with just an arm injury. 33-year-old Chance Mills was working on a transmission line with a co-worker who was killed when the chopper they were on went down over the weekend. And a massive group of veterans which is riding motorcycles across the country stopped in eastern Missouri’s Wentzville last night. The “Run for the Wall” group held a ceremony at the city’s Vietnam Veterans Memorial this morning before continuing their journey.