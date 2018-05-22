Missouri town receives seven inches of rain in two hours; cleanup underway

(Program director Chad Speakar at Missourinet Farmington affiliate KREI Radio contributed to this story)

PARK HILLS, Mo.- About 40 homes in southeast Missouri’s Park Hills have water damage after the city received seven to eight inches of rainfall in a two-hour period on Monday afternoon.

Park Hills city administrator Mark McFarland tells Missourinet Farmington affiliate KREI Radio (AM 800) that surrounding towns have offered to help.

“We’ve had a lot of people volunteer. The city of Desloge was gracious enough to offer to help. The city of Ste. Gen (Ste. Genevieve) called and wanted to help,” McFarland says.

McFarland says the city has everything under control, at this point.

He says one home was completely destroyed by flooding, and was pushed off its foundation.

Utility crews have restored power in Park Hills, which has about 9,000 residents.

“We have 14 businesses with minor damage. We have two city streets that have major damage,” says McFarland.

McFarland says there were no injuries in the flooding, and he credits firefighters for blocking streets.

Cleanup efforts are underway in Park Hills, which is located in the St. Francis range of the Ozark Mountains. The city’s website says the city “boasts historic antebellum roots from the early lead mining industry, recreational activities, including the ATV area at St. Joe Park, great family parks and a city pool, a downtown with diverse architecture, and several surrounding wineries.”

McFarland says the city will hold a bulk trash pickup next week for larger items that need to be discarded.

KREI reports Unico Bank served barbecue to both flood victims and relief workers on Tuesday.

