Missouri House committee investigating governor prepares to question newspaper publisher

Missouri Times newspaper publisher Scott Faughn is expected to appear Wednesday before a Missouri House committee investigating the governor. Committee Chairman Jay Barnes, R-Jefferson City, made the announcement today during a public hearing.

Faughn is accused of giving at least $50,000 to help cover the legal fees of the man who made public the allegations involving Governor Greitens’ 2015 affair. The committee has not been able to subpoena Faughn because officials have not been able to find him.

The legislative committee is considering today what rules it will adopt for a special session underway that could include impeachment of the governor.

Attorneys in the governor’s office want to call witnesses and cross-examine them during the committee’s investigation. The panel of lawmakers does not plan to allow that request.

The governor has not faced the committee to answer questions about a host of allegations against him. Greitens has admitted to having an affair while campaigning for governor but denies any criminal wrongdoing.

