Mikolas stellar as Cardinals turn back Royals. “He’s got the ability to keep doing that”–Matheny

Miles Mikolas struck out nine in a complete-game, four-hitter as the Cardinals shut out the Royals 6-0 at Busch Stadium. Tyler O’Neill hit a three-run homer and Matt Carpenter went 3-for-4 with a solo shot as St. Louis won for the third time in four games. KC managed just four singles in the setback.

O’Neill drove in four of the team’s six runs. His three-run blast was part of a four-run third inning off losing pitcher Ian Kennedy. After starting his career 1-for-8 at the plate, O’Neill has raised his average to .368 and has homered in three-straight games, going 6-for-11 in this stretch.

Carpenter is on a six-game hitting streak. Last week, manager Mike Matheny noticed that Carpenter was getting close to breaking out. Since that 7-5 win over the Twins, Carpenter has raised his average by 50 points, going from .160 to .210. In that span, he’s 13-for-21, a .619 clip with six doubles and a home run and only two strikeouts.

O’Neill says he’s been getting some good swings and the ball has been carrying out for him.

Kennedy says giving up four runs in the third inning was deflating for everyone.

The Cardinals clash with the Royals again tonight at Busch Stadium. It’s the second of their three-game I-70 Series, with first pitch at 7:15 p.m. Luke Weaver opposes KC’s Jason Hammel. Hammel is 0-and-5. Weaver is 3-and-3. The Cardinals are second in the NL Central at 26-and-19, a game-and-a-half behind the division-leading Brewers.