Rookie pitchers Flaherty and Hicks impress as Cardinals top Phillies

Jack Flaherty struck out 13 over seven-and-two-thirds innings as the Cardinals beat the Phillies 5-1 at Busch Stadium.

Flaherty allowed just two hits and one run to earn his first big league win.

Tyler O’Neill went 3-for-4 with his second home run for St. Louis. Greg Garcia drove in two for the Cards.

Cards reliever Jordan Hicks hit 105 miles-per-hour twice in the same at-bat by the Phillies’ Odubel Herrera in the ninth inning.

Hicks threw five pitches to Herrera that were all at least 103.7 miles per hour, the five fastest pitches in baseball this year.season.