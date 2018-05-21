KFVS: One arrest after body is found near road in southeast Missouri

The Butler County/Poplar Bluff Major Case Squad says a suspect is in custody, after a body of an African-American man was found in southeast Missouri’s Butler County on Sunday.
Sheriff Mark Dobbs tells KFVS-TV the body was found near a county road by residents searching for crawdads at night.
Dobbs says the victim suffered gunshot wounds. Dobbs tells KFVS be believes the shooting was drug-related.
The Major Case Squad was quickly activated, and that investigation continues.
The victim’s name has not been released yet.
