Kansas City area Ford plant operating at capacity after two week partial shutdown

The Ford Motor Company assembly plant in Claycomo near Kansas City was operating at full capacity Monday morning after a partial plant shutdown.

3,600 of the factory’s approximately 7,400 union employees had been idled by a production shut down of F-150 pickup trucks since a fire damaged a supplier operation on May 2nd.

The blaze occurred at the Magnesium Products of America plant in Eaton Rapids, Michigan which supplies a part called the CMA Module, a front-end component where the radiator is installed.

Ford shut down the portion of operations at its two plants that assemble the F-150 in Claycomo and Dearborn, Michigan two weeks ago.

Early reports had said it would take up to three weeks to restore the part supplier plant to normal operations.

Assembly of F-150’s resumed at the Ford Dearborn plant Friday morning as parts were once again available. The reopening of the Claycomo operation was delayed until Monday to give the part supplier more time to build up the supply of its product

The idled Claycomo employees received 95% of their net take-home pay minus $30 while the plant was temporarily mothballed. 3,800 workers who assemble the Ford Transit van were not impacted by the fire at the Michigan part supplier.

Trade publication Industry Week reported Kansas City to be the country’s second-largest auto hub in November 2015. General Motors operates its Fairfax assembly plant which employs 2,000 people in Kansas City, Kansas.

The Ford F-150 truck which is assembled at the Claycomo plant has been the best-selling vehicle in the United States for well over 30 years.

The idled workers began shifts at the Claycomo plant Monday morning at 6 a.m.