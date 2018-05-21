Bobblehead mania reaches the I-70 Series for the first time

The Cardinals and Royals begin the first installment of this year’s I-70 series tonight in the first of a three-game set at Busch Stadium. Miles Mikolas opposes KC’s Ian Kennedy. These teams rematch in KC in August. The Cardinals are 25-and-19, a game-and-a-half back in the NL Central. The Royals are 14-32 and eight-and-a-half back in the AL Central.

Today, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled an officially licensed, limited edition bobblehead commemorating the Show-Me Series Rivalry between the St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Royals. The dual bobbleheads, which are individually numbered to just 1,000, are only available in the National Bobblehead HOF and Museum’s Online Store. The bobbleheads, which are in stock and ship now, cost $75 each plus a flat rate shipping charge of $8 per order. They were produced exclusively for the National Bobblehead HOF by FOCO.

The rivalry bobblehead features Cardinals’ mascot, Fredbird, and Royals’ mascot, Sluggerrr, facing each other with their fists up. This is the first bobblehead commemorating the rivalry between the Cardinals and Royals.

“This bobblehead is the perfect way for Cardinals and Royals fans to commemorate a great rivalry between Missouri’s two MLB teams,” Phil Sklar, Co-Founder and CEO of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum said. “These will be cherished collectibles that celebrate the great rivalry and passionate fan bases of two great teams.”