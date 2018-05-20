Missourinet

Your source for Missouri News and Sports

You are here: Home / Sports / Tough road ahead for Mules baseball after dropping regional opener

Tough road ahead for Mules baseball after dropping regional opener

By

Central Missouri Mules Baseball suffered their first loss at the NCAA Central Region Tournament Saturday night. The Mules took a lead in the seventh inning, but couldn’t hold on, falling 9-6 to Augustana. The Mules will now have to win three straight games to take the regional championship.

Play-by-Play
• The Vikings got on the board first as a runner reached on a Mule throwing error. He came around to score on Sam Baier’s sacrifice fly, making it 1-0.
• The Mules quickly tied the game in the second as Harrison Schnurbusch pulled a double to left, scoring Justin Graff-Rowe who reached on a hit by pitch.
• Donovan Ditto started a two out rally in the fourth to give the Mules their first lead. He singled through the left side, was followed by a Zak Whalin walk and Mason Janvrin singled to left, scoring Ditto and the Mules lead 2-1.
• Augustana loaded the bases in the bottom of the inning and took a one-run lead right back. They tied the game on a double-play ground out, and with two outs, took the lead on a wild pitch from Brandon Reid.
• After two scoreless innings, the first three batters all reached for the Mules in the seventh, and Justin Graff-Rowe gave UCM a 4-3 lead with a two-RBI single up the middle. The Mules got two more unearned runs in the inning, first on a throwing error on a bunt from Harrison Schnurbusch and the second on Zak Whalin’s infield single.
• The lead did not last long though as the Vikings responded with a four-spot of their own a half inning later. The first four batters reached against Mules reliever Coby Seiz. JT Mix got the scoring started with a double to right center. Riley Johnson followed with a single bringing the Vikings within one. Augustana scored their final two runs on some Mules misplays. First a failed pickoff attempt at first allowed Mix to score from third, tying the game. With two outs, Johnson scampered home with the go-ahead run after a wild pitch.
• Augustana got some insurance in the eighth. A lead off walk to Ryan Nickel satrted the inning. He came around to score on Lucas Barry’s triple down the right field lead, taking an 8-6 lead. Berry then scored on Ryan Menssen’s RBI single up the middle.
• The Mules got their leadoff hitter in the ninth on base, but he was left stranded at second as the game came to a close.

The loss snapped the Mules six game winning streak.  The Mules will face elimination for the first time this postseason. First pitch is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

Story: UCM Athletics