Tough road ahead for Mules baseball after dropping regional opener

Central Missouri Mules Baseball suffered their first loss at the NCAA Central Region Tournament Saturday night. The Mules took a lead in the seventh inning, but couldn’t hold on, falling 9-6 to Augustana. The Mules will now have to win three straight games to take the regional championship.

Play-by-Play

• The Vikings got on the board first as a runner reached on a Mule throwing error. He came around to score on Sam Baier’s sacrifice fly, making it 1-0.

• The Mules quickly tied the game in the second as Harrison Schnurbusch pulled a double to left, scoring Justin Graff-Rowe who reached on a hit by pitch.

• Donovan Ditto started a two out rally in the fourth to give the Mules their first lead. He singled through the left side, was followed by a Zak Whalin walk and Mason Janvrin singled to left, scoring Ditto and the Mules lead 2-1.

• Augustana loaded the bases in the bottom of the inning and took a one-run lead right back. They tied the game on a double-play ground out, and with two outs, took the lead on a wild pitch from Brandon Reid.

• After two scoreless innings, the first three batters all reached for the Mules in the seventh, and Justin Graff-Rowe gave UCM a 4-3 lead with a two-RBI single up the middle. The Mules got two more unearned runs in the inning, first on a throwing error on a bunt from Harrison Schnurbusch and the second on Zak Whalin’s infield single.

• The lead did not last long though as the Vikings responded with a four-spot of their own a half inning later. The first four batters reached against Mules reliever Coby Seiz. JT Mix got the scoring started with a double to right center. Riley Johnson followed with a single bringing the Vikings within one. Augustana scored their final two runs on some Mules misplays. First a failed pickoff attempt at first allowed Mix to score from third, tying the game. With two outs, Johnson scampered home with the go-ahead run after a wild pitch.

• Augustana got some insurance in the eighth. A lead off walk to Ryan Nickel satrted the inning. He came around to score on Lucas Barry’s triple down the right field lead, taking an 8-6 lead. Berry then scored on Ryan Menssen’s RBI single up the middle.

• The Mules got their leadoff hitter in the ninth on base, but he was left stranded at second as the game came to a close.

The loss snapped the Mules six game winning streak. The Mules will face elimination for the first time this postseason. First pitch is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

Story: UCM Athletics