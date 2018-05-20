Mizzou softball hanging on in NCAA regionals. Play resumes Sunday at noon

Mizzou Softball (29-28) narrowly escaped its first elimination game of the night Saturday by defeating Boston University, 10-8. Immediately after, the Tigers met Tulsa for a rematch of Friday’s NCAA Norman Regional opener with a possible elimination at-hand again.

Mizzou jumped out to a commanding 5-0 lead heading into the bottom of the third inning, but the Golden Hurricane answered with five runs of their own. Inclement weather then made its way into the Norman area and ultimately halted play until Sunday afternoon.

Mizzou and Tulsa, tied at five apiece going into the top of the fourth inning, will resume play tomorrow beginning at noon CT. If the Tigers come out victorious, they would face another elimination matchup against Oklahoma at 4 p.m. CT.

Two victories Sunday for Mizzou would result in a winner take all contest Monday against the Sooners.