Mizzou baseball climbs into the SEC Tournament

Mizzou Baseball punched its ticket to the SEC Tournament with an 8-3 victory over Tennessee Saturday afternoon on senior day at Taylor Stadium. Mizzou used a six-run seventh inning, complete with two home runs and a string of base hits, to break a 2-2 stalemate. All nine Tigers reached the plate in the frame, but a solo homer from Zach Hanna, a two-run double from senior 2B Matt Berler and a three-run shot from senior RF Trey Harris, were the big hits in the inning.

Junior RHP Nile Ball came into the game in relief in the sixth inning, and pitched a solid 4.0 relief innings, earning his second win of the season. He allowed just one Tennessee run, coming in the ninth inning with the game already in hand.

Mizzou will be the 12 seed at next week’s SEC Tournament and has qualified for the conference tourney in five of six years since joining the league and both under head coach Steve Bieser. Mizzou finishes the regular season with a 33-21 record and a 12-18 mark in SEC play.

