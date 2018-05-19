Two solo homers doom Mizzou baseball in loss to Tennessee

Junior LHP Michael Plassmeyer threw a complete game in game two of a three-game set against Tennessee, but the Vols hit a pair of solo home runs to earn a 2-1 Friday night win at Taylor Stadium.

The loss for Mizzou evens the series at 1-1, resting the postseason fate of both teams on the finale tomorrow afternoon at 2 p.m.

Plassmeyer’s complete game was just the second of his career, and his first since April 7, 2018, when he fired a complete game shutout vs. Alabama.

Plassmeyer recorded 11 strikeouts, his most since February 24 against Northeastern when he had 13. He allowed just five hits and one walk with the two solo homers.