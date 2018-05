Mizzou Softball opened its weekend at the 2018 NCAA Norman Regional with a 9-1 loss Friday to Tulsa.

The Tigers’ pitching staff surrendered all nine runs with two outs, capped off by a grand slam in the fourth inning.

Mizzou’s offense only mustered one run on four hits, but possessed ample opportunities to push further runs across the plate.

The Tigers stranded at least one runner in each of their final three at bats, including two runners left on in the third and fourth frame.