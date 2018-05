The Missouri legislature has passed an income tax reduction. The rate would be sliced from 5.9% to 5.5.% beginning next year. The Senate has passed a bill to raise the motor fuel tax from $0.17/gallon to $0.27/gallon over a period of four years, with an annual increase of two and one-half cents per gallon. The House will have to pass proposal today, the final day of the legislature, for it to reach the governor’s desk.