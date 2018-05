Lawmakers investigating Greitens go to court to get more answers

A House committee investigating the governor has filed a civil lawsuit in Cole County Circuit Court against the governor’s political action and candidate committees. The Jefferson City News Tribune reports that the lawmakers want a judge to enforce subpoenas seeking to require both groups to give documents the House committee has demanded — or tell the Greitens committees to explain why they should not comply.

The governor’s committees have refused to comply with the subpoenas. Media reports that Catherine Hanaway, an attorney for Greitens, told the lawmakers that the information they wanted was irrelevant to the investigation.

The governor is alleged to have used shell companies to shield the identities of donors – possibly some foreign donations. He’s also accused of taking and transmitting a charity donor list without permission from charity officials to fund his campaign.

The Missouri Legislature will begin a special session at 6:30 p.m. this evening to possibly consider whether to impeach Greitens.

