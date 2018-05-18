Historic Missouri special session begins Friday night

History will be made on Friday evening in Jefferson City, when Missouri lawmakers call themselves into a special session for the first time.

It takes a three-fourths majority of both chambers to call themselves into a special session.

House Speaker Todd Richardson, R-Poplar Bluff, and other legislative leaders made the special session announcement at a May 3 Statehouse press conference.

“Regretfully, the call of this historic act is for the sole purpose to consider the findings and recommendation of the House committee, including disciplinary actions against Governor Greitens,” Richardson said that night.

Richardson says said a special session means the bipartisan Missouri House committee investigating Greitens will have the time it needs to finish its investigation.

The special session will begin at about 6:30 Friday evening, which is the fnal day of the 2018 session.

The regular session must end at 6, under the Missouri Constitution. Richardson and House Minority Leader Gail McCann Beatty, D-Kansas City, will have back-to-back press conferences at 6,

The special session will begin after that.

