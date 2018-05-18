Cole County Prosecutor will not file charges in Greitens case

The longtime prosecutor in mid-Missouri’s Cole County has announced that he will not file a criminal charge involving Governor Eric Greitens’ alleged use of a donor list for his 2016 gubernatorial campaign.

Cole County Prosecutor Mark Richardson (R) made the announcement Friday morning in a three-sentence news release.

The release notes Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley’s (R) office suggested the criminal charge, and that Hawley’s office provided information to Richardson’s office about the Attorney General’s investigation.

Prosecutor Richardson’s statement concludes by saying his office “has not further comment on this matter.”

Copyright © 2018 · Missourinet