Missourinet 7 a.m. News 5-17-2018

Top Stories: One person was killed when a St. Charles County police cruiser west of St. Louis hit a pedestrian who was crossing Interstate 70 late last night. The 36-year-old officer with 12 years of experience was evaluated on scene but was not taken to the hospital. And the Missouri Senate passed a bill Wednesday that would place new requirements on public sector unions. The Senate increased regulations on a measure passed earlier by the House to call on public unions to hold recertification elections every three years. A majority of the employees in a workplace would have to vote in favor of the unions in order for them to remain certified.