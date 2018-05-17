Missouri State extends Harper’s contract through 2022

The Missouri State University Board of Governors approved an extension to the contract of head women’s basketball coach Kellie Harper and approved salaries for men’s basketball assistant coaches Thursday afternoon at its May meeting.

Harper’s new contract extends her current employment term to April 14, 2022, while all other terms of the agreement remain the same.

“I am very pleased to receive a contract extension and appreciate the support our administration and the Board showed by making it happen,” added Harper. “Missouri State is full of wonderful people, and is a great place to work and continue our vision for the Lady Bears basketball program.”

Harper guided the Lady Bears to a 21-12 record and WNIT second round trip in 2017-18, good for the program’s fourth consecutive postseason appearance. MSU’s 15-3 Missouri Valley Conference record was the school’s best league mark since the 2004-05 season. Harper is 93-69 overall in five seasons at Missouri State, including a 62-28 record in MVC games. Her .689 Valley winning percentage ranks sixth in league history.

The Board also approved the salary pool for MSU’s men’s basketball coaches and support personnel at Thursday’s meeting. Contracts for newly-hired assistant coaches Jake Headrick and Jase Herl were approved by the Board, along with director of basketball operations Sheldon Everett. Associate head coach Corey Gipson was formally retained by the Board.

“Coach Ford has assembled an excellent staff,” said Moats. “They are enthusiastic and extremely excited to represent Missouri State. I think our fans have already seen the fruits of their labor with the recruiting that has been done thus far, and I look forward to working with them to ensure their success.”