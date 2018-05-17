Carson Kelly lands on DL with hamstring strain

The St. Louis Cardinals announced prior to tonight’s game that they have placed catcher Carson Kelly (right hamstring strain) on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to May 16, and purchased the contract of catcher Steven Baron from Memphis (AAA). To make room for Baron on the team’s 40-man Major League roster, the Cardinals transferred right-handed pitcher Adam Wainwright (right elbow inflammation) from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.

Baron, 27, who was signed as a minor league free-agent last December, will be making his first appearance in the majors since a four-game stint with Seattle in 2015.

The right-handed hitting Baron was batting .153 (9-for-59) in 17 games (17 starts) for Memphis, throwing out four of 10 attempted base-stealers. He has a career .233 batting mark with 29 home runs and 255 RBI in 642 minor league games.

The Cardinals have had five players go on the disabled list in the past week: Carlos Martínez (right lat strain), Tyler Lyons (mid-back strain), Adam Wainwright (right elbow inflammation), Luke Gregerson. (right shoulder impingement) and now Kelly.