Cardinals hope to build momentum against Phillies this weekend

Wednesday’s 4-1 win in Baltimore pushed the Philadelphia Phillies

to a place they haven’t been since the end of the 2011 season –

eight games over .500.

Philadelphia tries to push its 24-16 record up another notch

Thursday night when it starts a four-game series at the St. Louis

Cardinals.

“We’re all really positive in here right now,” said Phillies

pitcher Nick Pivetta, who fanned 11 in seven innings to earn the

win over the Orioles. “Everybody is jelling together. You guys can

see it. It’s really, really fun in here right now.”

Fun is something Philadelphia hasn’t experienced much of the last

five years in Busch Stadium. The Phillies are just 5-13 under the

Gateway Arch, dating to 2013, including a three-game sweep last

June in which they were outscored 16-7.

But this Philadelphia team is far better than those teams that

mostly flailed to no avail in St. Louis. The Phillies have a better

lineup, led by Odubel Herrera, who has reached base in 42 straight

games dating to the end of 2017, and have upgraded their pitching

with the late addition of Jake Arrieta during spring training.

Arrieta has stabilized a promising young rotation that includes

power right-hander Vince Velasquez (3-4, 5.05 ERA), who makes the

start on Thursday night. Velasquez is coming off a 6-3 win on May

10 against San Francisco in which he fanned 12 over six innings,

allowing five hits and three runs in the process.

This will be Velasquez’s second career start against the Cardinals.

He lost his first outing in August 2016, ceding five runs on seven

hits in six innings during a 9-0 defeat. Velasquez allowed two

homers, walked two and whiffed seven.

Another young righty, Luke Weaver (3-2, 4.91), gets the call for

St. Louis (23-17) as it opens a seven-game homestand. Weaver

snapped a three-game losing streak on Friday night in San Diego,

making it through five scoreless innings in a 9-5 laugher over the

Padres.

Weaver will face Philadelphia for the second time in his career. In

a 2016 defeat to the Phillies, Weaver permitted three runs and nine

hits in five innings, recording six strikeouts and walking one.

The Cardinals arrive back in town after splitting a six-game road

trip against San Diego and Minnesota. They broke out offensively

Wednesday in a 7-5 decision over the Twins as struggling Matt

Carpenter and Dexter Fowler combined for five hits.

Carpenter and Fowler entered the day with the lowest averages among

qualified hitters in the National League at .140 and .146,

respectively. But Carpenter had three hits, including a pair of

doubles, and Fowler stroked two hits, including a two-run single in

the first off former teammate Lance Lynn.

“It was nice to see the offense get into rhythm today. Hopefully,

this is a little foreshadowing for what is to come. Hopefully,

we’ll get this going on the next homestand every day,” Carpenter

said.

Carpenter batted seventh Wednesday, the lowest he’s hit in the

order since July 22, 2015.

“He’s real close to getting right,” St. Louis manager Mike Matheny

said. “His swings looked very good. We know the type of hitter he

can be.”