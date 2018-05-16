State Auditor wants info on Greitens’ use of state money for private attorneys

State Auditor Nicole Galloway is seeking information on Republican Governor Eric Greitens’ possible use of private attorneys to defend him in court and in the legislature.

Galloway, a Democrat, distributed a letter her office wrote to the governor’s office Monday. It asks whether state money is being used, or will be used, on private attorneys to represent him over possible disciplinary action in the upcoming special session.

The letter requests copies of proposals, bids, contracts and itemized billing connected to the use of public funds to retain private lawyers.

Greitens originally hired Washington, D.C. attorney Ross Garber in early April to represent his office, which means tax money is being used to pay Garber’s fee of $320 per hour.

Although a felony invasion of privacy charge against Greitens was dropped Monday, he faces an additional felony computer tampering charge and possible impeachment for his alleged activity related to both accusations.

Garber has previously represented three other embattled governors facing impeachment – Robert Bentley of Alabama, Mark Sanford of South Carolina and John Rowland of Connecticut.

Auditor Galloway’s office has requested a response to its inquiry by Friday. A special House committee investigating Greitens is holding a hearing Wednesday morning which could also include discussion over the governor’s use of private attorneys.

In the felony case that was dropped this week, Greitens was accused of taking and transmitting a non-consensual photo of a woman who was undressed, bound and blindfolded. The prosecution has said it plans to refile that accusation.

In the felony computer tampering case, Greitens is alleged to have obtained and transferred a donor list from his former charity without permission for campaign purpose. A trial date has not been set for that charge.

The legislature will open a special session to consider impeachment proceedings against Greitens Friday evening following the end of the current legislative session.